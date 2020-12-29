Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,442,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 583,988 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after buying an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 94.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 436,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 151.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

