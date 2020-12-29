The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Bancorp worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 175,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

