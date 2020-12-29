AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,128 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 299.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

