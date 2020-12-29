AQR Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 25,561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

