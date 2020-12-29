AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Appian by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

