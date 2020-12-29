Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 551,178 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of TherapeuticsMD worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 95,922 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 564,112 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.