ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.