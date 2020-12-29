Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. The company has a market capitalization of $788.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

