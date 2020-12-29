Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.
- On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.
- On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.
- On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50.
- On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total transaction of $17,091,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50.
NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. The company has a market capitalization of $788.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
