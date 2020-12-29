VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,293,720.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00.

VRSN stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $3,511,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 323.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

