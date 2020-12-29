The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,146,183.50 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

