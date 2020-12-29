Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,249 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

