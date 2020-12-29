$68.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $68.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $69.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $249.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

