Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of VirnetX worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 12.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

VHC opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

