Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.