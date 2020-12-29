Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 206.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.