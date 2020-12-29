Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth $516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duluth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

