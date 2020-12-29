Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 44,341 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 592.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

