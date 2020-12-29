Head to Head Analysis: United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) vs. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get United Tennessee Bankshares alerts:

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.25 $313.10 million $3.13 11.11

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Dividends

United Tennessee Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Tennessee Bankshares and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Tennessee Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 3 9 0 2.75

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Risk & Volatility

United Tennessee Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats United Tennessee Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit. Its lending products include one-to-four family first mortgage loans; car loans, lines of credit remodeling; loans of deposits secured/unsecured land refinancing; and home improvement, new construction, and debt consolidation loans, as well as commercial real estate loans. It also invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, obligations of states and political, and the U.S. government and agency securities. The company operated through three full-service banking offices located in Newport, Tennessee. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Newport, Tennessee.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.