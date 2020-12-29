Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,981 shares of company stock worth $179,445. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

