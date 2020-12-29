Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

