Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The St. Joe by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.