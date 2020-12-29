Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

