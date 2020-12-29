HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of HF Foods Group worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HF Foods Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

