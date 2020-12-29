Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,663.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,642.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 135,916 shares of company stock worth $1,811,520. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

