Analysts Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post $494.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.63 million to $534.40 million. Grubhub posted sales of $341.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Shares of GRUB opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $905,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $4,369,833 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Grubhub by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Grubhub by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

