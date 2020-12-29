Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,010.00 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.

About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

