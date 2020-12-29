J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.43

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.43 and traded as high as $227.10. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $226.70, with a volume of 1,447,135 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 230.45 ($3.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,133.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s payout ratio is presently -3,500.00%.

About J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

