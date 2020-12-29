Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Oceaneering International worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OII stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

