NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 736,494 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.