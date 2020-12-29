Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.57

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as high as $27.22. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 384,653 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

