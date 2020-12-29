Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,063 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 32.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ProPetro by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ProPetro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

