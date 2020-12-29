Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Compass Diversified worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODI. BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

