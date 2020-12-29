Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 123,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Dorian LPG worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 406,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 355,107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

