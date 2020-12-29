Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 97,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

