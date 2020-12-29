Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

