JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,204 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of The Shyft Group worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

