JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4,369.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

