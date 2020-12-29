Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 238.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,596 shares of company stock worth $6,400,554 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

