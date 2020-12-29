JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $36,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 153.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 316,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HCAC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69.

In related news, major shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

