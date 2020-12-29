JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,988 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 585.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

