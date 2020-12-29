JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,558 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.