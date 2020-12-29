Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telenav were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in Telenav by 606.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Telenav by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Telenav by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Telenav, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

