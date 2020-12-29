Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper Sells 10,000 Shares

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Senior Officer Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,953.

Eric Heinz Meerkamper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $1,325.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric Heinz Meerkamper sold 10,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

