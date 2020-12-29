Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$424,800.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

AT opened at C$15.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.15 million and a PE ratio of 513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Cormark boosted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

