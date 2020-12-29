Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$725,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50.

Stephen Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.38.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.