Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Sells C$725,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50.
Stephen Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00.
Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.81. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.38.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.
About Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.