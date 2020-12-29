Roger Dent Sells 5,000 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total value of C$212,400.00.

TSE AT opened at C$15.93 on Tuesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$22.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AT shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

