Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.85

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.85 and traded as high as $51.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 64,167 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.