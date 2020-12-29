Reviewing Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of LHC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cancer Treatment and LHC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LHC Group $2.08 billion 3.29 $95.73 million $4.47 48.52

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Risk & Volatility

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LHC Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and LHC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A LHC Group 5.00% 9.71% 6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cancer Treatment and LHC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A LHC Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

LHC Group has a consensus price target of $198.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.36%. Given LHC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LHC Group is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

LHC Group beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Its Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The company's Home and Community-Based Services segment offers services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. Its Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments; and operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, a rural health clinic, and a retail pharmacy, as well as offers physical therapy services. The company's Healthcare Innovations (HCI) Services segment provides strategic health management services to Accountable Care Organizations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 553 home health services locations, 110 hospice locations, 107 community-based service locations, 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 13 locations, and 10 HCI locations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

