BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Randolph Bancorp worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.