BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,673 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.